ATHEX: Local index, euro peers head south

Greek stocks reverted to a southbound course on Wednesday, with losses contained toward the end of the session mainly thanks to notable gains by Coca-Cola HBC, which rose 2.68 percent, and to a lesser extent to oil stocks. Stock markets elsewhere in the eurozone also headed lower.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 790.80 points, shedding 0.47 percent from Tuesday’s 794.56 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.21 percent to 2,040.24 points.

The banks index gave up 0.92 percent, with Piraeus dropping 1.85 percent, Alpha falling 1.41 percent and Eurobank declining 0.85 percent. National bucked the trend with a 0.38 percent rise.

After reporting its fourth-quarter profit drop, OPAP gaming company saw its stock shrink 3.23 percent, while Viohalco lost 2.02 percent and OTE decreased 1.42 percent. Hellenic Petroleum added 0.76 percent and Motor Oil improved 0.75 percent.

In total 50 stocks posted gains, 58 took losses and 26 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 57.6 million euros.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.04 percent to 67.34 points.