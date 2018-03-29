Union slams gov't for 'countless' police used to protect PM during speech

The union representing the police officers of Thessaloniki has expressed its exasperation at the extent of policing demanded on Wednesday night to guard a hotel in the northern port where leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was giving a speech.

"It is an insult and a provocation to the citizens of the city for so many police officers to be used to guard a party conference," the union said.

"Countless officers of all services, one next to another, units all over the place," the union said, describing the situation outside the city's Grand Hotel on Wednesday night when police clashed with far-left protesters and farmers.

"Unfortunately the police has lost sight of its role and its course, particularly during the years of the memorandums," the union added, referring to Greece's austerity programs.

The union's statement concluded by condemning all governments that have served during the crisis years. "The fact that they all...need legions of police officers so they can organize conferences and speeches is the biggest proof that their policies are failures and go against the country's people."

