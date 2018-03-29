Mitsotakis, Gennimata disagree about constitutional review

The leader of conservative New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday spoke by telephone with the head of the Movement for Change party Fofi Gennimata for talks that focused on a potential review of the Greek Constitution.

According to sources, Gennimata reiterated her party's stance according to which the current Parliament should start the process of constitutional revision.

The same sources indicated that Mitsotakis disagreed on the need for immediate action, deeming instead that a more pressing priority is the forging of broader alliances which Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has not sought to create.

ND's spokesperson Maria Spyraki noted that the conservative party's proposal for constitutional revision -- when it happens -- foresees a much broader overhaul than that envisaged by Gennimata.

Gennimata recently sent a letter to Tsipras and party leaders with her party's proposals for constitutional review.

They included the introduction of a fixed electoral calendar, the abolition of several privileges enjoyed by the political class, measures to strengthen the independence of the judiciary and to safeguard independent authorities and enhancing the transparency of party financing and changes.

Gennimata also wants to enhance the powers of the country’s president, which are currently mostly ceremonial, and change the selection process, lowering the required majority from 180 to 160 MPs.