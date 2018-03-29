Police break ring linked to more than 1,000 burglaries

Police on Thursday announced the breakup of a large and very active burglary ring believed to be responsible for more than 1,000 burglaries on homes in Attica, in the Peloponnese and on mainland Greece.

The ring comprised Georgians, aged 35 to 53, according to police who said a 53-year-old man was thought to be the racket's mastermind.

The suspects have been charged with theft and running a criminal organization.

Police believe a 57-year-old Greek woman was also involved in the role of selling off the loot acquired by the burglars.

After the robberies, the burglars would store their loot in storerooms or in pawn shops that were allegedly run by two of the suspects, a 34-year-old and a 44-year-old.

In raids on nine homes and warehouses, police confiscated 40,000 euros in cash, a large amount of jewelry and a small weapons cache as well as several cars.