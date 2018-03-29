Ufomammut | Athens | April 3

Well-traveled Italian doom/psych-rock metal band Ufomammut are heading to Athens on Tuesday, April 3, for a concert at the Fuzz Club which promises to pack an epic, riff-heavy, in-your-face punch. Their visit comes on the back of their latest album release, “8,” which came out in September last year. Advance bookings cost 20 euros and tickets at the door on the night cost 24 euros. Doors open at 8 p.m.





Fuzz Club, 1 Patriarchou Ioakeim, Tavros, tel 210.345.0817, www.fuzzclub.gr