Release Festival | Athens | May 31, June 1 & June 17

Jamiroquai, Thievery Corporation, London Grammar, UB40, Rag’n’Bone Man and Parov Stelar are among the headliners on the bill for this year’s Release Athens, one of the main events on Greece’s music festival calendar. The three-day event will be taking place at Plateia Nerou, a prime location right on the seafront in Faliro, southern Athens, on May 31, June 1 and 17. Tickets are available at releaseathens.gr and viva.gr. For ticket prices and the full lineup, visit releaseathens.gr.





Plateia Nerou, Neo Faliro