Nea Ionia school flasher nabbed
Online
A 55-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for lewd conduct outside a school in the northern Athens suburb of Nea Ionia.
According to reports, the man was sighted making obscene gestures outside the school on Tuesday morning.
Police said that an investigation revealed that he committed the same acts on at least two other occasions outside the school.
He was to appear before a prosecutor later on Thursday.