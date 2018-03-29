NEWS |

 
NEWS

Nea Ionia school flasher nabbed

TAGS: Crime, Athens

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for lewd conduct outside a school in the northern Athens suburb of Nea Ionia.

According to reports, the man was sighted making obscene gestures outside the school on Tuesday morning.

Police said that an investigation revealed that he committed the same acts on at least two other occasions outside the school.

He was to appear before a prosecutor later on Thursday.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 