The Central Archaeological Council (KAS) has refused a request by BBC producers for a one-day permit to film scenes next month at the Temple of Poseidon on Cape Sounio for an upcoming miniseries based on a spy novel by John le Carre.



The decision was taken after a slim majority in the council voted against granting the request on the grounds that the duration of the shoot and the amount of people and heavy equipment involved would compromise the smooth operation of the archaeological site, which is visited by around a thousand people a day in the peak season.



The shoot was to have been for the British broadcaster’s upcoming TV miniseries “The Little Drummer Girl,” directed by South Korea’s Park Chan-wook.



According to certain media reports, the decision has angered Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas, who had pledged to open up the country to international film production.