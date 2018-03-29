Trastor to acquire Ermou retail space
Online
Athens-listed Trastor Real Estate Investment Company reported in a bourse filing on Thursday that it had won the tender for the acquisition of a store on Ermou Street in central Athens covering 109.12 square meters.
Athens-listed Trastor Real Estate Investment Company reported in a bourse filing on Thursday that it had won the tender for the acquisition of a store on Ermou Street in central Athens covering 109.12 square meters.
The price Trastor agreed to pay amounts to 2.56 million euros.
[Reuters]