Lamda reports jump in 2017 earnings

ATHEX blue chip company Lamda Development reported on Wednesday that its full-year earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 19.3 percent in 2017 to 51.2 million euros, boosted by The Mall Athens’s 50 percent acquisition.



Total EBITDA before valuations increase by 22.5 percent to 41.4 million euros and revenues reached 87.18 million against 49.16 million in 2016.



Its net losses climbed to 43.69 million euros versus 3.18 million in 2016.



[Reuters]