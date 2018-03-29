OTE wins project for CCHBC
Online
Greek telecom operator OTE announced in a bourse filing on Thursday that it had won an 8.7-million-euro information technology project for Coca-Cola HBC (CCHBC).
OTE, a Deutsche Telekom subsidiary, will offer CCHBC technical support in 19 countries.
This is OTE’s third IT project for the bottler.
[Reuters]