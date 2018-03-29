Anarchist group scatters flyers outside Israeli ambassador's house

Self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas (Rubicon in Greek) threw flyers and shouted slogans in favor of the Palestinians outside the house of Israeli Ambassador Irit Ben-Abba in the northern suburb of Psyhiko on Thursday evening.



“As we have said in the past, the Palestinian issue is a multifaceted problem that some times intensifies and others it subsides. However, for us, the continuous support for such a respectable and dignified struggle is our primary concern. That is why we decided today to come to the home of Israel's Ambassador to Greece,” the group said in a statement posted on the indymedia website.



“Rouvikonas believes that the Palestinian struggle does not lose its symbolic meaning it has had for decades,” it added.



The group is responsible for dozens of acts of vandalism against perceived targets, such as state offices, financial agencies, embassies, media and other businesses.