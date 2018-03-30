Sea turtle meets tragic end on Nafplio beach

Yet another loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta) was found fatally wounded on a beach in Nafplio in southern Greece Thursday. The turtle had received multiple blows to its head and shell and was discovered by passers-by strolling on the beach. Loggerhead sea turtles frequently visit the warm and welcoming waters of the Argolic Gulf region, mainly at beaches in Nafplio and Nea Kios, to lay their eggs. However, there are many risks involved, including the danger of getting trapped in fishermen’s nets. It was not clear how the turtle sustained its fatal injuries. [ANA-MPA]