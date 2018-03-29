The final responsibility to draft and execute foreign policy lies with the prime minister. It is always good for a country to send out the same message in the same tone to its opponents.



Contradictory messages and big words during such a tense period may prove damaging unless they are the product of a carefully designed wider plan. There are many vocal players these days expressing their views on pressing issues concerning the country’s security, and the prime minister appears unable to impose his own policy and coordinate them.



It’s like the maestro is missing and all the musicians are playing their own tune during a very crucial juncture.