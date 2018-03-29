ATHEX: Stocks take dive in March

The Greek stock market ended the first quarter of the year with the benchmark down 2.73 percent since the beginning of 2018 and the banks index having fallen 10.41 percent in the same period, after yet another session of losses for most stocks on Thursday. The bourse will remain closed on Friday and on Monday due to Easter holidays in most Western markets, and will reopen on Tuesday, April 3.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 780.50 points, down 1.30 percent from Wednesday’s 790.80 points. On a weekly basis it declined by 0.66 percent while it fell 6.60 percent over the month.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1 percent to 2,019.80 points on Thursday, and mid-caps slipped 0.20 percent.

The banks index gave up 1.08 percent, mainly due to Piraeus losing 6.88 percent. Alpha fell 1.14 percent and National slid 0.31 percent, while Eurobank grew 1.59 percent. Terna Energy lost 3.49 percent, but EYDAP added 2.23 percent.

In total 43 stocks posted gains, 69 took losses and 27 stayed put.

Turnover came to 75.9 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 50.1 million euros.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index dropped 0.61 percent yesterday to 66.93 points.