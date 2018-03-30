Greek telecommunications provider Wind Hellas on Thursday expressed certainty that it is on course for growth, as it seeks to expand its infrastructure and enter the pay-TV market.

Chairman and chief executive officer Nasos Zarkalis said that in 2017 Wind increased its revenues by 3.9 percent year-on-year, while operating profits (EBITDA) climbed 13.6 percent to top 100 million euros. He forecast similar growth in the company’s figures this year too, expecting the local telecommunications market to expand by up to 5 percent.

In that context, Zarkalis said Wind will continue implementing investments: This year it intends to invest between 95 and 105 million euros aiming to further modernize its next-generation telecom networks and to enter the TV market. Wind officials promised that the company’s commercial strategy to promote its TV market penetration will be launched in the weeks after Easter.

On the 32.8 percent stake in rival telecom company Forthnet, Zarkalis noted that Wind has submitted a joint non-binding offer with Vodafone, as has Golden Tree with Cyrus. He added that there shouldn’t be any competition issues if Wind and Vodafone land the stake.

