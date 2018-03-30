Video uploaded of assault outside Israeli Ambassador's home

A video showing the raid by members of the self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas outside the house of Israeli Ambassador in the northern suburb of Psychiko in northern Athens on Thursday was uploaded on Friday morning on an anti-establishment website.

The video showed some 20 people throwing flyers and shouting slogans in favor of the Palestinians.

The guard on duty at the entrance of the house of the ambassador, Irit Ben-Abba, reportedly did not react when the Rouvikonas members appeared there at around 7 p.m.

It was the second time the group targeted an Israeli diplomatic mission after its members threw paint at the Israeli Embassy on Christmas day. The group is responsible for dozens of acts of vandalism against perceived targets, such as state offices, financial agencies, embassies, media and other businesses.