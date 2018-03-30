Shaolin: The Legend | Athens | March 31 & April 1

A group of Chinese Buddhist monks who helped inaugurate the 2008 Beijing Olympics with their jaw-dropping combination of martial arts, theater and dance, are coming to Athens's Faliro Indoor Arena for two shows on Saturday, March 31, at 4 and 8.30 p.m., and two more on Sunday, April 1, at 12.30 and 5.30 p.m. Requiring dexterity, endurance and discipline, the show relates the history of the 1,500-year-old temple where the Shaolin hail from. The shows take place at 4 and 8.30 p.m. and regular tickets cost 16-42 euros at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Faliro Indoor Arena, 22 Koumoundourou, Palaio Faliro,

tel 210.921.3310