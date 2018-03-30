Cyprus may resort to UN Security Council if Turkish drillship enters its EEZ

If Turkey brings a rig to Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to begin drilling for gas then Nicosia will use all the diplomatic and political means at its disposal to stop it, according to the island’s President Nicos Anastasiades.

In an interview to state-run ERT TV, Anastasiades did not rule out resorting to the United Nations Security Council. Turkey has said it intends to start drilling in parts of Cyprus’ EEZ and has accused Nicosia of acting unilaterally with its energy development plans without consulting Turkish Cypriots. The EU and the US have backed Cyprus’s right to exploit the natural resources within its EEZ.

With regard to the Cyprus peace talks, Anastasiades said that they have not resumed due to the demands made by the Turkish Cyprus side which, he insisted, is controlled by Ankara.



The Greek Cypriot leader also said that he has informed the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that he is ready to restart talks and is prepared to meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci from whom he has yet to receive a response.

