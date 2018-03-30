Critical three-way talks on 'Macedonia' name issue under way in Vienna

Talks between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, his counterpart from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Nikola Dimitrov, and United Nations special mediator Matthew Nimetz got underway in Vienna on Friday in a bid to seal progress in efforts to resolve the longstanding "Macedonia" name dispute.

Shortly before the meeting began, Kotzias remarked to reporters, "I hope we take some positive steps today."

On Thursday night, in preparation for Friday's meeting, Kotzias dined with Dimitrov to take stock of the progress achieved following their talks in Skopje last week during Kotzias's landmark visit to the FYROM capital.

Notwithstanding the gradual progress on a bilateral level, the name dispute continues to divide the Greek coalition.

