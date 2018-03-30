Earl Thomas | Athens | To April 2

Photo: Mario Olmos

Acclaimed American blues singer Earl Thomas, also a songwriter who has provided material for the likes of Tom Jones and Etta James, is on stage at the Half Note Jazz Club through Monday, April 2. Tickets cost 20, 25 and 30 euros and can be booked by phone at the club. Shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Saturday and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.





Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310