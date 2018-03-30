WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Gadjo Dilo | Athens | March 31

TAGS: Music

Local purveyors of gypsy jazz Gadjo Dilo take the stage at Gazarte on Saturday, March 31, for a concert of classic numbers from Italy and France, as well as original work stemming from its albums “Manouche De Grec” and “Manouche De Grec Vol II.” Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 8 euros (online at www.viva.gr or by phone at 11876).


Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 