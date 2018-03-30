Gadjo Dilo | Athens | March 31

Local purveyors of gypsy jazz Gadjo Dilo take the stage at Gazarte on Saturday, March 31, for a concert of classic numbers from Italy and France, as well as original work stemming from its albums “Manouche De Grec” and “Manouche De Grec Vol II.” Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 8 euros (online at www.viva.gr or by phone at 11876).





Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347