The Magic Flute | Athens | To April 29

The Greek National Opera has teamed up with British performance company 1927 and Barrie Kosky, the Australian artistic director of the Komische Oper Berlin, to present his innovative production of Mozart’s classic “Magic Flute” at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on April 11, 13, 14, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 17 and 29. The concept of the show is to evoke the atmosphere of silent films and animation in a dance-like production that contains cabaret and music hall elements. Tickets range from 15-80 euros and can be purchased via www.nationalopera.gr.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000