The Bacchae | Athens | March 31 & April 1

Photo: Nick Knight

TAGS: Theater

Director Aris Biniaris approaches Euripides’ study on the two sides of man’s nature, “The Bacchae,” from a punk-rock perspective, bringing out its visceral qualities with fitting music. On Saturday and Sunday, the shows at the Onassis Cultural Center will feature English surtitles. Tickets cost 5-24 euros.


Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou,  tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr

