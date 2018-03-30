Cypriot leaders agree to informal meeting

The UN is hoping dinner diplomacy can push-start stalled Cyprus reunification talks after Cypriot leaders agreed to meet for dinner to iron-out differences.



A statement was issued by the UN on Friday to confirm President Nicosia Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci will meet on April 16 inside the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia at the defunct airport.



It will be the first time Anastasiades and Akinci have met since the collapse of peace talks in Switzerland last July.



"The Deputy Special Advisor of the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar has been in contact with the Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr Mustafa Akıncı," said the UN statement.



"Both leaders have agreed to an informal meeting hosted by Spehar at the Chief of Mission’s residence in the buffer zone on 16 April at 7pm," the brief statement concluded.



[Kathimerini Cyprus]