Kotzias says ready for 'big step' in FYROM name talks

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Friday he is hopeful Greece and FYROM will be ready to take a “big step” in their next meeting to discuss the long-standing name dispute.



Kotzias was speaking to journalists in Vienna after a meeting with his FYROM counterpart, Nikola Dimitrov, and United Nations mediator Matthew Nimetz.



“We have recorded the details, the points on which we agree and those on which we disagree. We have identified the main issues for each side and I hope that at our next meeting we will be ready to take a big step,” he said.



The minister said a new meeting is being planned, adding that the two sides have also set a future agenda on cooperation, once the name row has been resolved.



Speaking earlier to the press, Nimetz said difficult issues remain which must be resolved, but that big progress has been made on many issues.