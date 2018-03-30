Eldorado files new technical report for Skouries

Canada’s Eldorado Gold Corp filed a new technical report for its contentious Skouries gold mine project in Greece on Thursday, which said it “significantly” reduces the development’s environmental footprint.



The Skouries report updates a 2011 plan with industry-best practices for wastewater management and tailings, the report said.



A change to filtered tailings, for example, will reduce the environmental disturbance from tailings and waste rock, it added.



[Reuters]