More road accidents, fewer deaths

There were more road accidents in January of this year, according to figures released by the Traffic Police on Friday, but the rate of fatalities was lower than that in the same period of 2017.



There were 757 road accidents in January, an increase of 18.8 percent from the same month in 2017, the figures showed.



A total of 38 people died in those accidents, representing a drop of 29.6 percent compared to the fatalities recorded in January 2017.



However, there were more injuries this year – 49 serious and 845 minor, up by 19.5 percent and 13.1 percent respectively.