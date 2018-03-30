Probe launched into Hymettus animal poisonings
An Athens prosecutor has ordered a preliminary investigation into the recent spate of poisonings of stray animals, mostly dogs, as well as foxes, in the region of Hymettus in eastern Attica.
The prosecutor’s intervention was deemed necessary as reports of animal abuse are on the rise, while a recent bill for the protection of animals was withdrawn after protests were expressed over several of its articles.