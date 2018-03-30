NEWS |

 
SYRIZA offices targeted in Thessaloniki

TAGS: Crime, Politics

A group of unknown assailants vandalized the facade of an office branch of ruling SYRIZA in the region of Xirokrini in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, late Thursday night. 

According to local news reports, the group smashed the main window of the office using pieces of marble.

In a statement, SYRIZA condemned the incident as an act of fascism. 

