Six men, aged between 18 and 23, were arrested on Friday in Oropos, north of Athens, on charges of violating the anti-racism law, arson, issuing threats, verbal assault and disturbing the public peace.



According to police, the suspects, all Greeks, had gathered outside the home of an Indian national in Oropos early on Thursday morning, throwing flares and setting off firecrackers.



Police said the six had also committed similar acts outside the Indian man’s home on other occasions and set fire to the property.



All six were to appear before a prosecutor.