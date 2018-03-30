Guardian cancels initiative over ‘poverty tourism’ outcry

The Guardian newspaper has canceled an “educational and informative tour of modern Greece” which had sought to offer tours to tourists wanting to learn more about the impact of the financial crisis following an outcry by critics who described the venture as “poverty tourism.”



In a statement, a spokesperson for the Guardian, Mel Tompkins, said the planned initiative, in cooperation with the company Political Tours, had been “aimed at people who wanted a deeper understanding of the country’s political and social landscape” but was canceled following the reactions.



“We have now canceled this project and apologize for the offense caused,” Tompkins said.



“The Guardian remains committed to our independent reporting of Greece and always will be,” adding that “this was an initiative led by a commercial team and not by our journalists.”