Students clash with police over education cutbacks

TAGS: Protest, Education

Students clash with riot police during a protest outside Maximos Mansion, the official residence of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Friday. The demonstrators oppose reforms in the education sector and back teachers’ demands for more hirings at state schools and universities. Hundreds of demonstrators tried to break through a police cordon outside Maximos Mansion but were pushed back by police who fired tear gas to disperse them. Teachers have threatened strike action over understaffing at schools and universities. [EPA]

