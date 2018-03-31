Anarchists go back to squats

Anarchists have reoccupied three squats that the Greek Police (ELAS) emptied earlier this month, re-establishing their presence in the Athens neighborhoods of Exarchia and Koukaki, Kathimerini understands.

On Friday, members of anti-establishment groups moved back into a squat in Koukaki that was raided on March 13 by ELAS officers who also evicted people from buildings in Exarchia, an anarchist stronghold.

Although much vaunted by the authorities, the police crackdown did not last long as anarchists started moving back into the squats the day after the forced evictions.

According to police sources, following raids it is the owners’ responsibility to guard buildings, not that of the police.