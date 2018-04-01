Responsibility in short supply

There is no indication as to whether Greek political officials have drawn any conclusions from the recent announcement by US President Donald Trump that American troops will “be coming out of Syria, like, very soon,” or from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s attack on his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over Syria, or from the abduction of six Turkish nationals linked to the Gulen movement in Kosovo, carried out by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization.

In any case, these are far from encouraging signs about the future of the region. On the contrary, they signal that the clouds gathering over the region will darken.

Faced with these worrying developments, Greece’s leftist-led administration must react in an informed and responsible manner. The problem, of course, is that such qualities are in short supply.