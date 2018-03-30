Xenia hotel and hot springs up for sale on Kythnos

On Monday state sell-off fund TAIPED will publish an invitation for expressions of investor interest in the abandoned Xenia hotel unit on the Cycladic island of Kythnos – complete with hot springs.



The aim is for a five-star hotel to be opened on the site, along with a state-of-the-art spa. The property to be conceded for 99 years covers 7,000 square meters and includes two hot springs and the accommodation and spa facilities of the former Xenia.



One of the hot springs (Kakavos) is very rich in minerals with temperatures of up to 52 degrees Celsius.