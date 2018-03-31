NEWS |

 
Minister slams KAS rejection of BBC request to film at temple

TAGS: Film, Archaeology

Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou has criticized a decision by the Central Archaeological Council (KAS), the main guardian of Greece’s cultural heritage, to turn down a request by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) to shoot at the Temple of Poseidon on Cape Sounio next month.

“We must create the right conditions, to harmonize [Greek laws] with those of other countries so as to make our country film-friendly,” Koniordou, a former actress, told a meeting of ruling SYRIZA on Saturday.

KAS will meet Tuesday to discuss a revised proposal by the BBC that would limit the hours of filming at the site.

The planned shoot is for part of a TV miniseries, “The Little Drummer Girl,” based on a spy novel by John le Carre and directed by South Korea’s Park Chan-wook.

