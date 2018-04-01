Businesses and individuals who make sure they have honored their obligations toward the taxman have every reason to be outraged.



For example, entrepreneurs who make their loan repayments on time feel stupid when banks offer privileged terms to businesses that have been badly managed and which are obviously unsustainable.



At the same time, citizens who have made huge sacrifices to ensure their loans are serviced now have to read that the banks will give debtors the opportunity to repurchase foreclosed properties at the prices offered by the various international funds.



If this situation continues, businesses and borrowers will make sure they go bankrupt, at least on paper, in order to get the same privileged treatment.



However, this would destroy the banking system and the productive fabric of the economy, with everything that would entail.



Any facilitations offered by the banks should be subject to explicit and rigorous criteria.