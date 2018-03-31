Athens says Imia sovereignty beyond doubt after Ankara challenge

Athens issued a stern message to Ankara on Saturday, stressing that the Imia islets are Greek and there is no question about their sovereignty.

"The legal status of Imia is firmly established," the Greek Foreign Ministry said, adding that "Greek sovereignty over Imia is a given and beyond doubt."

"Turkey is mistaken if it thinks it can violate international law in the Aegean without consequences, as it does in other places in its environs," the statement added.

"We would advise Turkey to measure its words."

The statement from Athens followed one issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, criticizing Athens for adopting an environmental law regarding European Union Natura programs that it claimed Greece "has long been exploiting... with respect to the Aegean issues."

"There is no doubt about the sovereignty of Turkey over the Kardak rocks," the statement said, using the Turkish name for the Imia islets.

"Moreover, we will not accept any possible fait accompli to be presented by Greece towards the geographical formations in the Aegean Sea, legal status of which are disputed."

"Lastly, we would like to reiterate that the Greek Law no. 4519 will not bear any legal effect regarding the disputes existing between Turkey and Greece in the Aegean Sea," the statement from Ankara added.