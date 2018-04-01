MONDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias begins a round of talks with leaders of some of the opposition parties to inform them about the course of negotiations with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia over the name issue. ToTuesday. After those meetings, Kotzias will also meet with the the foreign affairs spokesman of New Democracy, Giorgos Koumoutsakos.

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides visits Athens and will meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at his office at 1-2.30 p.m.

The Athens stock market will remain closed due to the Easter holiday in most Western markets.

Parliament will debate and vote on a Shipping Ministry bill adopting a European Union directive regarding seamen’s rights.

The Arbitration Organization of the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds a public debate titled “The Extrajudicial Settlement of the Private Debts of Self-employed and Enterprises: Methods, results and Prospects,” at 10 Dorylaiou Street in Ampelokipi, Athens, from 5 to 8 p.m. (Info: 210.641.9034, griechenland.ahk.de)

The Center for European Constitutional Law holds a seminar tilted “A New Profession: Data Protection Manager,” from 3.30 to 8.30 p.m., at 43 Academias Street in Athens. (Info: 210.362.3289, www.cecl.gr)

State privatization fund TAIPED will launch the process for the privatization of a 7,000-square meter plot on the island of Kythnos including the former Xenia hotel and two hot springs.

The Saving at Home (Exoikonomisi Kat’ Oikon) subsidy platform opens for the regions of Attica and the Southern Aegean.

Employees at the Dromokaitio Psychiatric Hospital of Attica will gather outside the clinic at 7 a.m. before heading to the prime minister’s office to demand a meeting with Alexis Tsipras.

Listed firm Plaisio will issue its financial results for 2017.

Athens-listed Alpha Trust Andromeda will hold its annual general meetings.

TUESDAY

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will present its March report of its Business and Consumer Surveys at a press conference.

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA) and the Foreign Ministry hold an informative event for entrepreneurs on olive oil and dairy products in the markets of Canada, Saudi Arabia, Hungary and Belgium, at the Ermis Hall of the chamber’s headquarters (7 Academias, Athens), from 10 a.m. (Info: 210.338.2342, www.acci.gr)

Listed company Trastor will hold its annual general shareholders meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) will auction 26-week treasury bills in book entry form, with maturity on October 5. The amount to be auctioned is 875 million euros and the settlement date will be April 10.

THURSDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its provisional data on imports and exports for February and the readings of its industrial output index for the same month.

Athens-listed Dionic will hold an extraordinary general shareholders meeting.

FRIDAY

Supermarkets, shopping malls and department stores will open from 1 to 9 p.m. Smaller retail stores will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

The stock market is closed and will reopen on Tuesday, April 10.

SATURDAY

Small retail stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supermarkets, malls and department stores will stay open until 8 p.m.