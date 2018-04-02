Governor, mayors visit prosecutor over Thessaloniki water woes

The regional governor for central Macedonia, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, and local mayors were to meet on Monday with a first instance prosecutor in Thessaloniki over a rupture in the northern port's water supply pipeline that left much of the city without water for five days.

The aim of the officials is to urge the prosecutor to bring criminal charges against whoever is found to be responsible for the rupture to the pipeline and the delay in restoring water supply.

The prosecutor, Lambros Tsongas, is also expected to investigate whether the rupture might have contaminated the water supply.

There is also to be probe into the funding channeled to the Thessaloniki Water Supply and Sewage Company (EYATH) for maintenance of its pipelines/