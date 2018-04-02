French Ambassador calls for end to Turkish provocations

Amid heightened bilateral tension between Greece and Turkey, the French Ambassador in Athens, Christophe Chantepy, on Monday called for an end to Turkey’s provocations in the Aegean.

“The issue of relations with Turkey, is very important not only for Greece, but also for France and Europe,” Chantepy told ERT1 public TV channel on Monday, while calling for increased “dialogue and cooperation.”



Athens said Monday that Turkey appeared to be seeking some political leverage by continuing to hold two of its soldiers without trial for a month after they accidentally crossed the border in bad weather.