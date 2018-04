Ritsos's ‘Epitaphios’ | Athens | April 4

Acclaimed veteran vocalist Maria Farantouri performs Mikis Theodorakis's melodized version of the emblematic requiem “Epitaphios” by poetry laureate Yiannis Ritsos, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Wednesday, April 4, starting at 8.30 p.m. She is joined by bass Tasos Apostolou, pianist Achilleas Wastor, bouzouki player Iraklis Zakkas and cellist Alexandros Botinis. The concert is free of charge, but pre-registration is required at www.ticketservices.gr.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org