Pianists Stefanos Nasos and Christos Sakellaridis perform Olivier Messiaen's “20 Contemplations on the Infant Jesus,” composed in 1944 for the French composer's second wife. The show at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday, April 3, starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333