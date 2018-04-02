WHAT’S ON |

 
Chrysta Bell | Athens | April 4

Chrysta Bell, the singer and actress who has lent her voice to a number of emblematic tracks in David Lynch's surreal dramas, performs at Gagarin 205 on Wednesday, April 4, starting at 9 p.m. The artist will be performing songs from her latest album, “We Dissolve,” as well as from the Lynch-produced “This Train” and “Somewhere in the Nowhere,” among other work. Tickets cost 17-35 euros and can be purchased in advance at www.viva.gr.

Gagarin 205, 2015 Liosion,
tel 211.411.2500

