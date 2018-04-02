Commission announces new emergency support to help refugees in Greece

The European Commission announced Monday new funding of 180 million euros for aid projects in Greece, including to expand the flagship Emergency Support to Integration & Accommodation (ESTIA) program.

ESTIA helps get refugees into urban accommodation and out of camps and provides them with regular cash assistance.

The announcement came as Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides met with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens.

Launched in July 2017 with the UN refugee agency, ESTIA has provided for over 23,000 urban accommodation places and set up a cash assistance scheme serving more than 41,000 refugees and asylum seekers.

“Our humanitarian programs for refugees in Greece are a clear and loud signal of European solidarity. We continue to deliver on our strong commitment to help refugees in Greece live more secure, normal and dignified lives, and facilitate their integration into the local economy and society,” Stylianides said.



“I pay special tribute to the Greek citizens and mayors who have welcomed refugees in their municipalities with great empathy and care,” he added.