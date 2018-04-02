Three arrested at Cretan airports with fake papers

Three foreign nationals were arrested on Monday as they to tried fly out from the airports of Iraklio and Hania on Crete with fake travel documents.



Two men – a Syrian and an Afghan, both 25 – were nabbed at Iraklio airport for using bogus French and Pakistani documents in their bid to board a flight to Germany.



At Hania airport, a 35-year-old Syrian man was arrested as he tried to board a flight for Italy using fake papers purportedly issued by Bulgarian authorities.



All the documents were confiscated and the arrested men appeared before prosecutors in the two Cretan cities towns.



Since February, a total of 43 people have been arrested at the two airports on Crete for the possession of fake papers – 42 at Iraklio and one at Hania.