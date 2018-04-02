Freighter with 20-member crew adrift off Kea
A Panama-flagged container ship with a foreign 20-member crew was adrift off the northeasterner coast of the Cycladic island of Kea on Monday morning, after suffering an engine failure.
A Greek coast guard vessel is sailing close to CS TINA but the freighter's captain has not yet requested assistance. Winds up to 4 on the Beaufort scale were blowing in the area.