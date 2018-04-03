Greece is evidently dealing with a clear strategic threat at a time when the economic crisis has had a significant impact on the country’s defense capabilities.

Unfortunately, no government has had the courage to cut public spending enough or in the right way so as to limit this impact on the armed forces.

The result is that there are a lot of very serious decisions that need to be made in order to start putting the country’s defenses on a better footing.

Future historians are not going to judge this period kindly and they will look for answers regarding who was responsible for any adverse developments resulting from failure to take action.

To move forward, it is essential we have determination and consensus over such important issues.