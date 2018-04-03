Dental school students protest strike disruption

Students at the Athens School of Dentistry have protested to authorities over extensive disruptions to the operation of the university due to protracted strikes by academic staff.

“We demand respect for our right to public and high-quality education from all, particularly those who are depriving us of it,” said a statement signed by more than 300 students that was sent Monday to the Education Ministry, the rector’s office and academic staff.

Kathimerini understands that the initiative was not orchestrated by any specific political youth organization.

Professors have been on strike since mid-September in protest at legislation calling on them to deposit 7 percent of profits from their private practices into university research funds.

Their action has affected classes and end-of-year exams and assessments. It has also prevented thousands of patients from receiving dental care at the school.